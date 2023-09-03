WWE making two major decisions regarding JoJo and Bray Wyatt's kids after his passing is a must, urges former superstar

Former WWE Superstar Stevie Richards recently urged the Stamford-based company and Endeavor to make some decisions to help Bray Wyatt's family.

Wyatt had a 12-year stint in WWE, during which he was one of the top superstars on the roster before being released in July 2021. The Eater of Worlds returned to the Stamford-based company last October. However, he went on hiatus a few months later due to a reported life-threatening disease. Wyatt tragically passed away on August 24, 2023, aged 36.

Following Wyatt's tragic death, WWE announced that all net proceeds from his merchandise sales would go to his family. Speaking on Cafe de Rene, Stevie Richards supported the cause. Meanwhile, he urged the company to make two other decisions, including rehiring Wyatt's fiancée, JoJo Offerman.

"I would really stress WWE or Endeavor, whoever's taking the company over, to put his [Wyatt] family, put his wife, bring her back as a ring announcer. JoJo was a ring announcer. Bring her back and give her some kind of job. Overpay the hell out of her. Send those kids to college. Put a college fund together for whatever."

The former Hardcore Champion added:

"Even if you spent a million dollars, it's a lifetime of security, and they're never ever ever going to be the same. You can give them a hundred trillion dollars, but their dad, their husband, Mike Rotunda's son, which no parent should ever bury their kid, it's just a small gesture, and that can never overtake the grief that these people have." [38:31 - 39:31]

JoJo Offerman had an eight-year WWE run

JoJo Offerman signed with the Stamford-based company in 2013 when she was only 19. The 29-year-old starred in the first season of Total Divas. Meanwhile, she mainly worked as a ring announcer and backstage interviewer in the promotion.

Despite not being an in-ring competitor, JoJo wrestled in a few matches on RAW and NXT. She was also a member of team Total Divas, which defeated team True Divas in a Survivor Series elimination match at Survivor Series 2013. Two years ago, JoJo quietly left the company.

