"She dropped us to our knees" - WWE star on receiving call from JoJo after Bray Wyatt's death

WWE Superstar Luke Gallows recently opened up about receiving a call from JoJo Offerman following Bray Wyatt's tragic death.

The former Universal Champion has been in a romantic relationship with former WWE ring announcer and Total Divas star JoJo Offerman since 2017. The couple had two children together before announcing their engagement last year. Wyatt sadly passed away last Thursday, aged 36, after reportedly suffering a heart attack.

During a recent video posted on WWE's YouTube channel, The O.C's Luke Gallows spoke about Wyatt's passing. He disclosed that he had received a call from JoJo that "dropped him to his knees:"

"I love those kids man. Love those kids. JoJo called us [him and Karl Anderson] yesterday, we were shooting something for the net for .com I guess. Well, you [camerman] were there behind the camera. It dropped us to our knees and we had to walk out of the shoot and not finish what we were supposed to do because it felt so surreal him not being here today. Seeing the things they're gonna do for the tribute tonight, we were talking about it out in the stands, you just, we wish it was a rib. I wish he'd pop out and say, 'I got you guys.' I just wanted to see what the reaction would be. But it's life, I guess," he said. [23:45 - 24:23]

Karl Anderson praised Bray Wyatt's WWE career

In the same video, Luke Gallows' tag team partner, Karl Anderson, addressed Bray Wyatt's career. He praised him for being one of the greatest talents in wrestling history.

The 43-year-old sent a message to Wyatt, expressing his love for the late superstar:

"Windham, dude, we love you and I can't believe we had to do this," he said. [24:29 - 24:32]

