Buddy Matthews pens a touching tribute to the late Bray Wyatt after AEW All In

AEW star Buddy Matthews recently shared a few words for the late WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt following the conclusion of All In at Wembley Stadium. Matthews was among the stars who had matches at the monumental event.

Tonight at Wembley Stadium, members of the AEW roster showed their love for the Eater of Worlds. From wearing paraphernalia such as armbands with his name on them, references on commentary, and fans bringing out the flashlights during entrances where the lights were dimmed, everyone paid tribute to the late superstar.

On Twitter, Buddy Matthews addressed the fans, thanking them for all the tributes they gave to Windham Rotunda. He gave a short message of his own, saying that his legacy will live on forever.

"Windham would be smiling from above watching you all turn Wembley into fireflies! Thank you! His legacy will live on forever!"

The House of Black's tribute to Bray Wyatt

Entrances with the lights dimmed for the mysterious and ominous stars have been a trend in professional wrestling. Superstars like The Undertaker and Bray Wyatt have done this across their careers.

Last night at All In, while the House of Black made their usual entrance for their match against The Acclaimed, they paid tribute to the late Bray Wyatt. The trio came out in their usual masks, with the lights dimmed as usual, but they added a small element as a tribute to the late superstar.

Buddy Matthews could be seen holding a lamp very similar to Wyatt's, a tribute to the former WWE Champion. The fans added to this by putting their flashlights up, showing a sea of white lights, similar to the "fireflies" he always had for his entrances.

This week has all been about remembering The Eater of Worlds, and rightfully so, as he has made an impact in the wrestling world. He will always be remembered for a lot of things, especially his creative acumen.

