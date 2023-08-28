Former WWE Superstar pays an emotional tribute to the late Bray Wyatt at AEW All In

At the AEW All In pay-per-view, former WWE Superstar and current member of the House of Black faction, Buddy Matthews, paid tribute to Bray Wyatt.

Earlier this week, Wyatt unfortunately passed away at the age of 36. It was reported that he passed due to a heart attack.

During The House of Black's entrance at Wembley Stadium, Matthews walked out holding a lantern, paying tribute to the late Wyatt. Matthews teamed up with his stablemates Malakai Black and Brody King for a Six-Man Tag Team Match against The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn.

The House of Black ended up losing the AEW Trios World Championships, with their reign ending after 175 days. The trio previously won the titles by dethroning The Elite (Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks).

Check out The House of Black's entrance:

Bray Wyatt was one of the most beloved professional wrestlers to step foot in the industry. He was also regarded as one of the best creative minds, and his ability to come up with unique ideas was deeply praised by the WWE Universe.

During his time in the company, Wyatt won the WWE and the Universal Championships. He was also a former RAW and SmackDown Tag Team Champion.

