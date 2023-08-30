Torrie Wilson emotional after touching Bray Wyatt tribute at WWE show; sends one-word message

WWE Hall of Famer Torrie Wilson may not be an active competitor anymore, but she still follows the product. The 47-year-old recently joined fans worldwide in mourning the tragic death of Bray Wyatt.

Wilson started her career by making appearances in WCW before moving to WWE. After a lengthy and memorable stint in the Stamford-based promotion, she was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2019.

Bray Wyatt passed away on August 24, 2023, due to a heart attack. WWE paid tribute to the former world champion on the latest episodes of RAW, SmackDown, and NXT. On this week's episode of the white-and-gold brand, the fans in attendance and commentators Booker T and Vic Joseph lit up their phones' flashlights to pay homage to Wyatt.

The Eater of Worlds' iconic rocking chair was also placed on the ramp, and Wilson reacted to the tribute via her Twitter handle:

“Beautiful. RIP Bray.”

Torrie Wilson called Bray Wyatt "a special human"

Torrie Wilson entering the Royal Rumble

Torrie Wilson previously sent a heartfelt message upon Wyatt's untimely passing. Some fans and pro wrestlers talked about Wyatt's creativity and in-ring work. Meanwhile, others mentioned how he was a kind and compassionate person backstage, including Torrie Wilson.

“Seeing the outpouring of love for 36 y/o Bray Wyatt is a testament that WHO you are is so much more important than what you accomplish. Every interaction is a chance to shine light on people & he did just that. Such a special human,” wrote Wilson.

Multiple WWE stars have shared personal stories about Wyatt and how the late star positively influenced their lives and careers. This included World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, Braun Strowman, and LA Knight, among others.

