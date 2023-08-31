[Watch] Samantha Irvin, Drew McIntyre, and other WWE stars break down in tears as they send tribute to Bray Wyatt

Several WWE Superstars sent tribute to Bray Wyatt, who tragically passed away a few days ago.

Wyatt returned to the Stamford-based company last October after nearly two years of absence. However, he went on hiatus ahead of WrestleMania 39 due to a reported life-threatening disease. The former Universal Champion sadly passed away last Thursday, aged 36.

The Stamford-based company dedicated last Friday's SmackDown episode to paying tribute to Wyatt and the late Hall of Famer Terry Funk, who also recently passed away.

Meanwhile, WWE's YouTube channel recently released another video featuring several superstars recalling their memories with Wyatt. Some superstars broke down in tears while paying tribute to the former Universal Champion, including Samantha Irvin, Drew McIntyre, Luke Gallows, and Bryan Saxton.

Bray Wyatt built a legacy in the WWE

During his time in the Stamford-based company, Bray Wyatt was among the top superstars on the main roster. He adopted several characters, including the leader of The Wyatt Family and The Fiend, and feuded with legends, including John Cena and The Undertaker. The Eater of Worlds also won three world championships and two tag team titles.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, former head writer Vince Russo praised Wyatt, stating that he would never see a better performer than The Eater of Worlds:

"I am telling you, man. I could tell you right now that you will never hear me say that again because I guarantee you, in my lifetime, I will never see a better performer [than Wyatt]. I guarantee you. No doubt in my mind," he said. [51:58 - 52:11]

