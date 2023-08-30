"I guarantee you" - WWE veteran says he will never see a better performer than Bray Wyatt in his lifetime (Exclusive)

The wrestling world has been mourning the loss of Bray Wyatt over the last few days. Amid all the sadness, former WWE head writer Vince Russo had a few kind words for the late star, calling him the best performer he will ever see.

Love and tribute have flowed in for the former Universal Champver since Triple H broke the tragic news of his passing. The last few WWE shows have seen multiple stars pay homage to the late star. Several AEW names also paid tribute to Wyatt at All In 2023 and on social media.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo heaped praise on The Eater of Worlds, hailing the late star as a generational talent.

"I am telling you, man. I could tell you right now that you will never hear me say that again because I guarantee you, in my lifetime, I will never see a better performer [than Wyatt]. I guarantee you. No doubt in my mind." [51:58 - 52:11]

Becky Lynch told a touching story about Bray Wyatt on WWE RAW

Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins were among the many talents who paid tribute to Wyatt on this week's WWE RAW. The Visionary had The Fiend's custom side plates on his World Heavyweight Championship. Lynch, meanwhile, broke into tears after her victory over Zoey Stark in the main event while holding the Bray Wyatt armband.

The Man also told a heart-touching story about The Eater of Worlds and how he helped her during the early days of her career. Lynch revealed that Wyatt assisted her during her first Tables Match, teaching her how to work with the prop.

More tributes are expected to flow in for Bray Wyatt in the coming weeks as the wrestling world celebrates the life and career of one of the most creative minds in the field of pro wrestling.

