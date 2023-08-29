Seth Rollins unveils custom championship in tribute to Bray Wyatt on WWE RAW

WWE continued to pay tribute to Bray Wyatt and Terry Funk this week on RAW, which included several stars using Wyatt's lines in promos and wearing armbands throughout their matches.

Seth Rollins used the term "Yowie Wowie" in his promo as well as showed off his Championship side plate, which featured a picture of The Fiend.

Expand Tweet

It's unclear if this will remain part of the Championship belt moving forward, but it is quite heartwarming since it was The Fiend/Bray Wyatt who took the Universal Championship from Seth Rollins a few years ago.

The two men battled it out several times over and were part of an interesting Hell in a Cell match, which was stopped by the referee when The Fiend refused to quit despite being in a position where he should have.

Later, during their match in Saudi Arabia, The Fiend emerged victorious and was one of the last holders of the Universal Championship before it was unified by Roman Reigns.

Seth Rollins will defend his title against Shinsuke Nakamura this weekend at Payback, but if he retains, this could be a lasting tribute from one of Bray Wyatt's biggest rivals.

Did you spot Seth Rollins' tribute this week on RAW? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

The unstoppable rise of Rhea Ripley in WWE