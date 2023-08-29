"Come with me" - Becky Lynch reveals Bray Wyatt's offer to her

WWE Superstar Becky Lynch had a lot to say about the late Bray Wyatt after RAW went off the air.

Becky and Bray Wyatt were good friends, and the latter's death has left The Man devastated. Lynch was in tears over Bray's passing during the final moments of tonight's episode of RAW.

After WWE RAW went off the air, Becky Lynch took the microphone and shared a never-before-told story about Wyatt. As per Lynch, she didn't have any idea when it came to setting up a table back when she was the SmackDown Women's Champion. She was set to defend the title in a Tables match on pay-per-view. Wyatt approached her and asked if she knew how to set up a table.

When Lynch said that she didn't, Wyatt offered her help and said, "Come with me," and taught her how to work with a table.

Check out Lynch's wholesome story in the clip below:

Bray Wyatt was one of the most giving people in WWE and would always go out of his way to help his peers. Countless stories about Wyatt have been told by fans and wrestlers over the years, solidifying the fact that he was an incredible human being on top of being a brilliant storyteller.

What are your reactions to Becky Lynch's heartfelt story about Wyatt? Let us know in the comments section below.

