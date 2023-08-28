"You ain't as cool as you think you are" - Top WWE executive wants to slap Roman Reigns

WWE Hall of Famer and current Senior Vice President of Live Events Road Dogg Jesse James recently claimed he sometimes desires to slap Roman Reigns.

Reigns has been dominating the Stamford-based company for nearly three years. The Tribal Chief captured the Universal Title in August 2020. Less than two years later, he unified it with the WWE Title at WrestleMania 38. The current face of the company has now surpassed 1,000 days as a world champion.

During a recent episode of his Oh... You Didn't Know? podcast, James praised Reigns' incredible storytelling, stating that he sometimes desires to slap him. The Hall of Famer also compared him to The Rock, claiming he is a better actor than The Brahma Bull.

"I watch the storytelling Roman does visually with facials. It just makes me think, man — Roman's really, like I want to slap him sometimes, you know what I mean? I just want to slap him and go, 'You ain’t as cool as you think you are,' you know what I mean? That works, that to me, he's doing his job, I don't know, it's incredible right now," he said.

The Hall of Famer added:

"I'm not dogging — and Rock's a great actor. Look one of my favorite movies is 'Central Intelligence.' During this, what a character he [Reigns] has been, and I just like his family member before him, kind of carrying the company, you know what I mean?" [H/T: WrestlingInc.]

Will The Rock return to WWE to face Roman Reigns?

Over the past few months, The Bloodline has been engaged in a civil war. Earlier this month, Roman Reigns defeated Jey Uso at SummerSlam after the latter got betrayed by his twin brother, Jimmy Uso.

Speaking on Keepin' It 100, wrestling veteran Konnan claimed Jey should have won at SummerSlam unless the company awaits the return of The Rock to face Reigns.

"If you're waiting for The Rock or you know that he's coming, then this was a good move [Reigns retaining]. If not, they should have put Jey over. You know, they had a chance with Sami [Zayn]. Sami is not as hot as he used to be. Still hot. And Jey is not gonna be as hot as he used to be. You had a chance here to pull the trigger, but they haven't. So, maybe Rock...," said Konnan.

