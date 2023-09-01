Seth Rollins addresses the "one thing that doesn't get talked about" involving Roman Reigns in WWE

Seth Rollins recently addressed the difference between himself and Roman Reigns as world champions in WWE.

Reigns captured the Universal Championship in 2020. Last year, he unified it with the WWE title. The Tribal Chief has now been a world champion for over 1,000 days. Meanwhile, Rollins became the inaugural World Heavyweight Champion earlier this year after defeating AJ Styles at Night of Champions. While Reigns works a light schedule, Rollins performs regularly on RAW and at live events.

During an interview with After The Bell, Rollins compared himself to Reigns. He claimed the most significant difference between them is the visibility of the championship.

"The one thing that I think kind of doesn't get talked about or flies under the radar a little bit, and I don't mean this as a knock on Roman's schedule of choice or anything like that, but the actual visibility of the championships. And I mean physically seeing the title in person, on graphics, on TV every week. (...) It almost feels like Roman Reigns is the championship as opposed to Roman Reigns is the champion. Whereas Seth Rollins is wearing the World Heavyweight Championship. I am representing the World Heavyweight Championship," he said.

The 37-year-old added:

"We're hustling, man. It's in Cape Girardeau, it's in Huntsville, Alabama, it's in Memphis, Tennessee, and this Saturday, it's gonna be in Pittsburgh and it's gonna be defended against Shinsuke Nakamura. The work never ends, man."

Seth Rollins opens up about his WWE World Heavyweight title reign

Since winning the World Heavyweight Championship, Seth Rollins has defended it against several superstars, including Finn Balor, Damian Priest, and Bron Breakker. Next Saturday, he will put his title on the line against Shinsuke Nakamura at Payback.

Speaking on After The Bell, The Visionary claimed the World Heavyweight Championship is on its way to "feeling special."

"I feel like we've done a really good job as far as the World Heavyweight Championship is concerned. I'm really proud of the work that we've put in. And the title is on its way to feeling special."

