WWE veteran expresses a desire to witness The Rock in a never-before-seen match at WrestleMania 40 (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell wants to see The Rock square off against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40.

The People's Champ made a surprise appearance on SmackDown this week. He confronted Austin Theory and laid out the former United States Champion with a People's Elbow. This appearance has started speculations about Rocky's WrestleMania status and whether he would be available for a match against The Tribal Chief.

On a recent episode of Smack Talk, Mantell claimed that WWE should do all in its power to book the match. He detailed that there was no other match that could be bigger than Rock vs. Roman.

He felt that WrestleMania tickets would be sold out within hours of announcing the match.

"Now the question is, what does he do? Book Rock and Roman at WrestleMania 40. Yeah, anybody would. You could take a deaf, blind man that's been dead two years, he'd still book it. What else are you gonna get bigger than that? Nothing. So, go with it. If they announced it right now, tomorrow it'd sell out before 3 o'clock in the morning." [From 15:25 - 15:53]

The Rock's appearance led to some changes on SmackDown

The crowd in Denver, Colorado, was treated to the electrifying presence of The Rock as he annihilated Austin Theory during the opening segment of SmackDown.

The segment went longer than expected, and WWE had to cut some parts of SmackDown. BWE on Twitter reported that the extended duration of the opening segment led to some cuts from other parts of the show.

The Rock even got the fans to chant "You are an as*hole" at Theory and laid out the rookie with a Spinebuster followed by The People's Elbow.

