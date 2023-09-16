Former SmackDown star James Ellsworth recently teased returning to WWE following John Cena and The Rock's comeback.

Ellsworth made a few appearances before kicking off his official run in the Stamford-based company in 2016. Over the next two years, the 38-year-old feuded with a few superstars and aligned himself with Carmella. He even challenged AJ Styles for the WWE Championship but came up short. Ellsworth was fired from SmackDown in 2018 by then-General Manager Paige.

While John Cena and The Rock recently returned to the Blue Brand after long absences, Ellsworth took to Twitter to tease a comeback. He wondered if it was "his turn."

"Now that #TheRock and #JohnCena have both came back to #Smackdown.. It's my turn right? .. Right? Hello?.. Is this on?…"

Will James Ellsworth return to WWE?

Earlier this year, James Ellsworth addressed the possibility of returning to the Stamford-based company in an interview with the Hitting The Turnbuckle podcast. The 38-year-old disclosed that he believes WWE fans have not seen the last of him.

The former SmackDown star stated that he could return as a manager for a current superstar.

"I feel like I got, you know, a lot of mileage left in me as a manager. And, you know, I hope it happens one day. If not man, I had a hell of a run. Like, look at Carlito man, apparently he's coming back. He's been gone [13 years]. I've been gone four and a half years at this point. So, you just never know, man. You never know when they, you know, your number gets called and it's your time to come back or whatever. I'm gonna keep on plugging in and keep it positive and just doing what I'm doing and hopefully, something will work out again."

