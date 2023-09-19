Wrestling veteran Konnan recently addressed The Rock's return to WWE on SmackDown.

After several years of absence, The Brahma Bull returned to SmackDown last Friday. He confronted Austin Theory and took him out with a People's Elbow. Earlier that day, The Rock disclosed in an interview with Pat McAfee that he was scheduled to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39. However, the plans did not come to fruition. The Hollywood megastar also teased squaring off against The Tribal Chief at WrestleMania 40.

During a recent episode of Keepin' It 100, Konnan addressed The Rock's return. He pointed out that he believed the company could set up Señor Money in the Bank Damian Priest to cash in on Reigns. However, he thinks Priest would not dethrone The Tribal Chief, especially after The Brahma Bull's return.

"I thought yeah it's kinda weird [The Judgment Day helping The Bloodline on SmackDown] because I'm also thinking that maybe they're gonna set up, you know, Judgment Day against Bloodline down the road. Or it could be Priest kinda like swerving everybody so he can cash in on Roman Reigns, which I don't think they're giving him the belt, especially if The Rock just came back," he said. [1:02 - 1:20]

Is Damian Priest ready to replace Roman Reigns in WWE?

Since joining the Stamford-based company in 2018, Damian Priest has won the United States Championship, NXT North American Title and the Money in the Bank briefcase.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, Priest's Judgment Day teammate Rhea Ripley claimed the 40-year-old is ready to replace Roman Reigns' spot in the company.

"I think he's ready to take Roman's spot. Damian is ready for anything. I've known this man pretty much the entire time that I've been in NXT. I came to the main roster the exact same time as him. We did our initiation together. I know what he's capable of and I think that the sky is the limit, and if he wants to get whatever gold he wants, I think he can do it." [5:39 – 6:03]

