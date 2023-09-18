Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff believes Cody Rhodes is the future of WWE despite the company seemingly focusing on Roman Reigns.

Rhodes returned to the Stamford-based company in 2022 after several years of absence. He has since won the Royal Rumble match and challenged Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 39. However, he failed to capture the title. The 38-year-old has also had historic feuds with Seth Rollins and Brock Lesnar in his current run.

During a recent episode of the 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff was asked who is currently the top guy in World Wrestling Entertainment.

"Roman Reigns certainly is the man right now. That's where the focus is. Cody's gotta be the guy as of right now. Cody is the future of WWE over the next 24 to 36 months for sure. What happens after that? Who knows. Injuries, other opportunities, other stars that come out of the woodwork, kinda like LA Knight has," the former WCW executive replied.

Bischoff further explained the sole reason why Rhodes was WWE's top guy:

"Who knows what the future is? But I think plans, I would imagine again, I don't talk to anybody in WWE about creative stuff, But I would imagine most of the planning and the conversations are all around Cody and what's going to happen at WrestleMania. And by that metric alone, I would say Cody [is WWE's top guy." [54:09 - 54:57]

Will Cody Rhodes end Roman Reigns' historic title reign in WWE?

Although The American Nightmare failed to defeat Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39, many still believe he will be the superstar to ultimately end The Tribal Chief's historic 1000-plus day title reign.

In an interview with The Mark Hoke Show, Chris Van Vliet explained why he believes Rhodes will dethrone the leader of The Bloodline.

"I just don't think you can go 1000+ days and then lose to someone who's completely unexpected. I think it has to be at this point, Cody Rhodes. I think it just has to be. Like, I feel like that's what the whole build-up has been here. I don't think that someone's gonna come in out of left field and win the championship because then, I mean, imagine the fallout from that. Imagine the fallout from like, 'We did this for three years, and so and so won the championship after all that!'"

