Roman Reigns' historic title run will not end at the hands of Cody Rhodes for one sole reason, believes WWE veteran

Former WWE writer Vince Russo does not believe Cody Rhodes will be the one to dethrone Roman Reigns.

After several years of absence, Rhodes returned to the Stamford-based company last year. He has since expressed his desire to capture Reigns' Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. The American Nightmare challenged The Tribal Chief for the title at WrestleMania 39 after winning the 2023 Royal Rumble match. However, he lost after Solo Sikoa's interference helped The Bloodline leader.

During the latest episode of his The Brand podcast, Russo claimed none of the current superstars would dethrone Reigns, including Rhodes. He explained why The American Nightmare should not be the one to end The Tribal Chief's historic 1000+ days title reign.

"With all due respect to Cody Rhodes, who's doing a great job for the WWE, do you really believe for one second if you put that title on Cody Rhodes those RAW numbers are gonna go up? Do you really believe that for a second? They're not, bro. They're not. So, if you're not gonna see an increase in business, why are you going to flip the titles?" Russo said. [From 07:32 - 07:57]

A former WWE Champion wants a shot at Roman Reigns' title

The Tribal Chief has defeated several challengers over the past few years, including top stars like Brock Lesnar, Cody Rhodes, Drew McIntyre, and John Cena. Another former world champion now desires to have a shot at Reigns' title.

Speaking to CNN News 18, Jinder Mahal stated that facing Reigns would be "incredible."

"[What does the future hold for Jinder Mahal?] Yeah, that's an interesting question. In the future, yeah, I would, of course, love to become champion again, whether that's Seth Rollins' championship [...] or, you know, Roman Reigns has a lock on the Undisputed WWE [Universal] Championship. That would be incredible to face Roman Reigns. But definitely, The Maharaja is not done," he said.

