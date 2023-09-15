40-year-old is ready to replace Roman Reigns as WWE's top star, Rhea Ripley says (Exclusive)

Rhea Ripley believes Roman Reigns' spot as WWE's top guy could be in jeopardy if one of her Judgment Day stablemates continues to improve.

Damian Priest has held the Men's Money in the Bank briefcase since July. The 40-year-old is allowed to cash in his contract to face a world champion at a time of his choosing. World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns currently hold WWE's male world titles.

Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta asked Ripley whether Priest is ready to take Rollins' spot in WWE. The Australian superstar responded by claiming her fellow Judgment Day member is capable of dethroning Reigns:

"I think he's ready to take Roman's spot," Ripley said. "Damian is ready for anything. I've known this man pretty much the entire time that I've been in NXT. I came to the main roster the exact same time as him. We did our initiation together. I know what he's capable of and I think that the sky is the limit, and if he wants to get whatever gold he wants, I think he can do it." [5:39 – 6:03]

In the video above, Ripley gave a cryptic answer when asked to disclose what she whispers in Dominik Mysterio's ear at ringside.

What's next for Roman Reigns?

Including live events, Roman Reigns has only competed in nine matches so far in 2023. His last in-ring encounter took place on August 5 at SummerSlam, where he defeated Jey Uso to retain the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer recently reported that The Tribal Chief will return to in-ring action at Crown Jewel. The event will take place in Saudi Arabia on November 4.

SmackDown star Reigns has been left without an obvious rival following Jey Uso's move to RAW. However, based on AJ Styles' recent issues with The Bloodline, The Phenomenal One looks likely to be a possible contender for Reigns' title.

Do you think Damian Priest could replace Roman Reigns as WWE's top guy? Let us know in the comments section below.

Watch the LIVE coverage of WWE RAW every Tuesday on Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 3 (Hindi) & Sony Sports Ten 4 (Tamil & Telugu) channels at 5:30 am IST.

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcaster of WWE in India.

Please credit Sportskeeda WrestleBinge and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.