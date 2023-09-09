Paul Heyman gets into a confrontation with top star who had real-life issues with him on SmackDown

Paul Heyman is a respected figure to many in the wrestling industry. Even most superstars backstage in WWE seemingly speak highly of him. His pull behind the scenes is quite strong, but that did lead to one top superstar having real-life issues with him three or four years ago. On SmackDown, he got into a confrontation with AJ Styles.

The Phenomenal One once revealed that he had issues with Paul Heyman during the pandemic as he didn't advocate for Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson enough, resulting in them getting released. Heyman was the Executive Director/Creative head of Monday Night RAW during that time, and although Vince McMahon ultimately made the final call on who got cut, Styles blamed Heyman for his friends getting fired.

It now seems that Heyman and Styles' paths have crossed once again, albeit this time as part of a storyline.

On SmackDown, Jimmy Uso approached Paul Heyman, who told him to take care of AJ Styles in the main event while he worked on getting The Bloodline back together. Heyman then went up to Styles and got shoved by The Phenomenal One before Jimmy Uso attacked him from behind to save him.

Interestingly, Heyman simply asked the voice assistant on his phone to "call Roman Reigns," indicating his interest in bringing Jimmy back to The Bloodline.

Heyman also told Jimmy that he was offered a house and a yacht by The Tribal Chief, which he declined.

It will be interesting to see what happens going forward with Jimmy and The Bloodline.

