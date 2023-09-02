Does Paul Heyman still have real-life heat with current WWE star? SmackDown segment hinted at nature of latest relationship status

Paul Heyman was on SmackDown tonight. The Wise Man watched Solo Sikoa from the ringside as he took on AJ Styles in the main event of the blue brand. Fans who know of the history between Heyman and Styles might have been surprised to watch the two men share the same segment.

For those unaware, Paul Heyman and Styles had real-life heat in the past. The issues came to light after the Phenomenal One accused the ECW mastermind of failing to retain The Good Brothers (Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson) during the pandemic budget cuts.

The former WWE Champion played into his real-life beef with Paul Heyman three years ago on Talking Smack. Styles, at the time, had told Heyman to his face he would win the Royal Rumble, beat Roman Reigns at WrestleMania, and cost Heyman his job in the process.

The job part was a subtle dig at the Wise Man over allegedly failing to keep Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson in WWE during the pandemic. Heyman was one of the top executives on WWE RAW when the duo lost their job from the red brand.

Here’s what Styles said to Heyman:

“Let’s just say I choose to go after the Universal championship, and I beat Roman Reigns at WrestleMania, and he’s no longer sitting at the head of the table. He’s no longer the alpha. What that means, ultimately, is that you would be out of a job. And nothing would make me happier then to see you out of a job.” (H/T Wrestle Talk)

It appears both stars have squashed their beef, as evident from the latest episode of SmackDown. Styles had previously stated during a Twitch stream he doesn’t hold onto grudges and that it was “water under the bridge.”

Paul Heyman watched Solo Sikoa defeat AJ Styles on SmackDown

The Wise Man showed up in the middle of Solo Sikoa’s match against AJ Styles on SmackDown this week. Paul Heyman was in his usual calm-turned-anxious mood as he watched the two superstars try to gain the upper hand on each other.

Styles had the match won, but Jimmy Uso caused an interference. The distraction allowed Solo Sikoa to take out The Phenomenal One with the Samoan Spike. After the match, Jimmy Uso took out Styles and seemingly reaffirmed his allegiance to The Bloodline.

It remains to be seen if AJ Styles will get his payback against The Bloodline or cause his allies to turn against him.

