Details of backstage heat between AJ Styles and Paul Heyman reportedly revealed

All is not well backstage between AJ Styles and Paul Heyman.

AJ Styles was said to be furious before requesting a move to SmackDown.

The end of Paul Heyman's stint as the Executive Director of RAW has unearthed many backstage details about how things really were behind the scenes on RAW. At the same time, AJ Styles' move to SmackDown has also kickstarted speculation regarding his relationship with Paul Heyman. It has now been revealed that all was not good between Styles and Heyman.

Dave Meltzer revealed on the Wrestling Observer Forum that AJ Styles blamed Paul Heyman for WWE firing Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson. Styles was reportedly 'furious' that Gallows and Anderson were released and he felt Paul Heyman didn't fight for his former OC stablemates.

While it was said to be Vince McMahon's call, Styles wasn't happy with Heyman not stepping in and trying to keep Gallows and Anderson in the company. Meltzer noted that the Phenomenal One wanted to move to a brand where the guy in power wasn't fighting Vince McMahon.

Meltzer explained:

"Actually the reason was that he was furious that Gallows & Anderson were fired. Blamed Heyman. Classic case of JR/JJ/Laurinaitis syndrome. Vince is the one who made the decision but I suppose he felt Heyman could have fought him on it. So he wanted to go to the side where the guy in charge isn't fighting Vince on something like that either."

More details on AJ Styles' move to SmackDown

Tom Colohue had previously revealed more details regarding AJ Styles' move to Smackdown, stating that Styles was mocked backstage for his worldviews and he didn't particularly feel at home on the Red Brand.

Tom also noted that there was a lot of disappointment amongst the higher-ups in the WWE regarding Paul Heyman's inability to do more with AJ Styles on RAW. All the reasons mentioned above eventually contributed to WWE officials taking the call to send Styles back to SmackDown.

AJ Styles won his first Intercontinental Championship on SmackDown, and he is expected to be a major player on the Blue Brand moving forward. SmackDown is the house AJ Styles built, and his full-time return to the brand has been perceived as the best decision considering the circumstances.