Former WWE Champion to be ditched by long-time allies soon? The hints are there!

Betrayals are nothing new in WWE. It seems the company has already planted seeds for a massive betrayal at the expense of a former champion on SmackDown. The star in question is none other than AJ Styles and he might be ditched by his long-time allies soon.

AJ Styles and the rest of The O.C. appeared during the first half of WWE SmackDown tonight. The Phenomenal One told Michin he’ll take care of Jimmy Uso for disrespecting her. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson said they shouldn’t be interfering in The Bloodline’s business, but Styles cut them off.

The O.C. are clearly divided when it comes to handling The Bloodline on SmackDown. The Good Brothers want none of Roman Reigns and his faction. Styles and Michin, on the other hand, want to teach the top group a lesson or two about respect.

This apparent disagreement might cost AJ Styles his alliance with The Good Brothers on SmackDown, potentially setting him on a solo run against the star he didn’t get the opportunity to work with during these last three years.

It is worth mentioning that The O.C. were drafted to SmackDown as part of the WWE Draft 2023. Since then, The Good Brothers have mostly been used to elevate other teams. Styles, on the other hand, recently concluded his feud with Karrion Kross.

AJ Styles got into physical confrontation with Jimmy Uso on WWE SmackDown

Jimmy Uso interrupted John Cena and got planted with an Attitude Adjustment. He then interrupted a conversation between Adam Pearce and Michin, and was told to leave the room. He was shoved by AJ Styles after a backstage confrontation, and Solo made the save, knocking out Styles with a punch.

It is safe to say that Jimmy Uso picked the wrong night to mess with the Cenation leader and the Phenomenal One. The physical confrontation with AJ Styles resulted in Solo Sikoa making the save for his brother.

Solo remarked that Jimmy leaves the The Bloodline when they say he leaves it. Jimmy replied stating he answers to no one and walked away. AJ Styles was interviewed by Cathy Kelley backstage and he said he wanted Solo Sikoa inside the ring. This big match was made official moments later.

