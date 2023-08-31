5 biggest WWE stars Roman Reigns hasn't wrestled during his 3-year title reign

Roman Reigns just completed three full years as WWE Universal Champion. The Tribal Chief kicked off his historic title reign with a win over Braun Strowman and the late great Bray Wyatt in a triple threat match at Payback 2020.

Since then, Roman Reigns has defended the championship 27 times against some of the biggest stars in WWE. Brock Lesnar, Drew McIntyre, Edge, Daniel Bryan, and Cody Rhodes are just some of the names who haven't been able to dethrone the Samoan for his title.

Having said that, here's a list of top WWE Superstars who haven't had the opportunity to challenge Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship during his three-year title reign.

#5 Sheamus fumbled a title opportunity against Roman Reigns in 2020

Sheamus and Roman Reigns go a long way back. The Celtic Warrior was one of the first major opponents of Reigns while he was with The Shield. He was also the first major heel after Brock Lesnar to make The Big Dog's world title pursuit extremely difficult between 2015 and 2016.

The Celtic Warrior would've faced Reigns had he won the number one contender's match for the Universal Title on the September 4, 2020, episode of SmackDown. Jey Uso stepped up and earned the title shot. The rest was history.

#4 Bobby Lashley could've faced Reigns at Survivor Series 2021

Fans might recall that Bobby Lashley and Roman Reigns had a short-term feud following The All Mighty's triumphant WWE comeback in 2018. Lashley even bested Reigns in their first-ever singles meeting at Extreme Rules 2018, only for The Big Dog to even the score two weeks later on RAW.

WWE missed out on a huge opportunity to set up The Bloodline versus The Hurt Business during the pandemic era. Fans assumed that WWE's reluctance to do a heel-versus-heel feud may have prevented the creative from booking what would've been a financially lucrative feud.

#3 AJ Styles vs. Roman Reigns is possible in 2023

AJ Styles has never beaten Reigns one-on-one. The Phenomenal One was one of The Big Dog's first major challengers for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship in 2016. The two back-to-back victories over Styles at premium live events elevated Reigns' reputation as a legitimate main eventer.

Styles apparently teased a feud with Reigns a couple of months ago on WWE SmackDown. We're keeping our fingers crossed that Triple H books a match between The O.C. leader and Reigns.

#2 Gunther has never met The Tribal Chief one-on-one

Expand Tweet

Gunther is the only superstar on this list who hasn't had the opportunity to meet Roman Reigns in singles competition. The only time they got in the ring together was when Team SmackDown went up against Team RAW and Team NXT at Survivor Series 2019.

The Ring General is currently one of the most popular superstars on WWE RAW. He's also less than 10 days away from becoming the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion ever. Fans will have to wait to see if WWE gives the fans this blockbuster dream match soon.

#1 Randy Orton vs. Roman Reigns was meant to happen in 2022

Expand Tweet

Roman Reigns versus Randy Orton for the WWE Universal Championship was supposed to main event SummerSlam 2022. But The Viper's injury reportedly forced the company to drop those plans altogether. Brock Lesnar faced Reigns in a Last Man Standing match at The Biggest Party of the Summer.

With Orton seemingly set for a comeback, Triple H can book the match that's been in the making for nearly nine years. Orton and Reigns famously fought at SummerSlam 2014, where The Big Dog emerged victorious.