Roman Reigns breaks 35-year-old WWE record

Roman Reigns has been operating on a whole different level in WWE over the past three years. The Tribal Chief has broken numerous records during this time, and he added another to the list on August 30, 2023.

Roman Reigns started his heel run by attacking "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman at SummerSlam 2020. He did not take long to recapture the Universal Championship, defeating the duo in a triple threat match at Payback, which took place on August 30, 2020.

He added the WWE Championship feather to his hat at WrestleMania 38, where he defeated Brock Lesnar in a Winner Takes All match. The Head of the Table has now surpassed three years uninterrupted as the Universal Champion, which makes him the first man in the company to hold a world title for this long in over 35 years.

Before Reigns, Hulk Hogan held the WWE Championship from January 23, 1984, to February 5, 1988, for a total of 1,474 days.

Roman Reigns has been treated like a megastar during his current run in WWE

Roman Reigns is undoubtedly the biggest star in the pro wrestling world today, which is reflected in WWE's booking of him. Besides working a limited schedule, The Head of the Table has not lost a singles match in his current run and has only been pinned once.

The Bloodline's segments have also been given more air time compared to others on many occasions, which was also pointed out by Sheamus, who expressed frustration with fellow stars' screen time getting cut short. Wrestling legend Konnan also agreed with The Celtic Warrior's views:

"I'm thinking the boys are backstage, and they're looking, and they're like, '30-minute segment? 20-minute segment? And we only got a five-minute match?' We'd be doing probably the same thing, and we've been in those shoes before, so it's a fascinating look because he's talking for the dressing room. He's not talking just for him, so he does have some valid points," he said on Keepin' It 100.

Roman Reigns has not wrestled since his match against Jey Uso at SummerSlam 2023. The Tribal Chief was present on SmackDown two weeks ago but is unlikely to appear on any upcoming shows.

