Roman Reigns should be cautious about multi-time WWE Champion

Roman Reigns was drafted to SmackDown as part of the WWE Draft 2023. The Tribal Chief, Solo Siko and Paul Heyman were the combined number one picks for the blue brand. Roman Reigns has a huge chip on his shoulder as he’s now on the radar of a former WWE Champion.

The former WWE Champion in question is none other than AJ Styles. The Phenomenal One referenced Roman Reigns on the latest episode of SmackDown. Styles said The Tribal Chief was “on his radar” when asked by the commentary team.

Styles was on commentary for Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson’s match against The Viking Raiders (Erik and Ivar) on the blue brand. The two teams have been at odds against each other ever since the O.C. were drafted to WWE SmackDown.

If WWE chooses to set up a feud between Reigns and Styles, it won’t be the first time. The two superstars had fought against each other over the WWE Championship in 2016. Two of their meetings transpired at Payback and Extreme Rules.

Luck, unfortunately, wasn’t on AJ Styles’ side on both nights as the Phenomenal One failed to defeat Reins for the WWE Champion. The two superstars put on incredible performances for fans to enjoy. They also teamed with each other on multiple occasions.

Roman Reigns' former rival could challenge him for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title

The Tribal Chief has pinned every opponent he’s faced for his title in the past. That being said, Roman Reigns could soon confront a man who has a win over the Tribal Chief. The superstar in question is Bobby Lashley.

The All Mighty was drafted to SmackDown as part of the draft. According to a report, Reigns and Lashley could cross paths now they are on the same brand. The report also namedropped AJ Styles as a potential opponent for The Bloodline leader.

It remains to be seen how WWE will book The Tribal Chief’s next feud.

