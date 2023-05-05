Roman Reigns to finally begin a feud with 'his biggest opponent left' following the Draft — Reports

Roman Reigns has become one of the most dominant wrestlers in the industry, and his reign as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion has been nothing short of impressive.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer has stated that Reigns is the 'king' of SmackDown after the Draft and will likely feud with Bobby Lashley on the blue brand.

Meltzer's statement comes after a series of impressive victories for Reigns, including wins over some of the biggest names in WWE, such as Edge, Cody Rhodes, and John Cena. According to Meltzer, The Tribal Chief has defeated all of the top names in the company, leaving Lashley as the only big name left for him to face.

This potential feud between Reigns and Lashley is sure to be thrilling for fans of professional wrestling. Lashley has been positioned high on the card ever since holding the WWE Championship twice and defeating some of the toughest opponents in the industry. He is a fierce competitor who would certainly give Reigns a run for his money in the ring. Here is what Meltzer stated:

''Roman Reigns is the king of the brand, and Lashley looks to be his biggest opponent left, with people like Edge, Styles, Mysterio and Sheamus in spots where they also could work with him.''

Roman Reigns and Bobby Lashley could be on a collision course

Reigns has proven time and time again that he is a force to be reckoned with. His natural charisma and presence make him a captivating performer, and his in-ring skills are second to none. As the self-proclaimed Tribal Chief, Reigns has taken on a leadership role backstage in the WWE and has become one of the most respected wrestlers in the industry.

If a feud between Roman Reigns and Bobby Lashley were to take place, it would be a clash between two of the biggest and most dominant wrestlers in WWE today. It would likely involve intense promos and hard-hitting matches, with both wrestlers looking to prove their dominance in the ring.

The Tribal Chief has proven himself to be a dominant force in WWE, and The All Mighty is certainly no slouch either. As these two wrestlers prepare to face off, fans can look forward to some of the most thrilling and intense matches in recent memory.

