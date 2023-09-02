John Cena humiliates Jimmy Uso with epic four-word response on SmackDown

John Cena made his first SmackDown appearance in a while, kickstarting what is expected to be a 2-month run. After announcing his role for Payback, he was confronted by Jimmy Uso, whom he verbally humiliated with just four words.

It's never a wise idea to get into a verbal battle with John Cena. Very few have survived from it, let alone beat him at his own game. In this case, it didn't take Cena much to do that to Jimmy.

With the crowd already chanting "We want Jey", Cena simply destroyed Jimmy Uso by quipping "The Wrong Uso quit":

A frustrated Jimmy Uso then tried to superkick the former franchise player of WWE, but his leg was caught, leading to an Attitude Adjustment, as Cena stood tall on his return to SmackDown.

The rest of the night didn't go too well for Jimmy Uso either. He first shouted at Michin and Adam Pearce and had a confrontation with AJ Styles, leading to him getting shoved down.

Solo Sikoa saved him and stated that he's only out of The Bloodline when they say he's out, and Jimmy hit back by saying that he wasn't under Solo or Roman Reigns' command.

The story continues to get interesting.

