Details on Roman Reigns next Universal Championship defence following return - Reports

The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns has not been seen on WWE television since he got superkicked by Jey Uso on SmackDown following SummerSlam. While Jey has moved to RAW, Jimmy Uso is trying to get back into The Bloodline on the blue brand in Reigns' absence. However, the Universal Champion is set to return soon.

The Bloodline imploded after Jimmy turned on Roman Reigns following continuous disrespect. Jey sided with him and faced Reigns at SummerSlam. Unfortunately, Jimmy cost Jey the Universal Championship and claimed that he did it because he didn't want his twin brother to be corrupted with power like The Tribal Chief.

The Bloodline story keeps unfolding each week on RAW and SmackDown, but Roman Reigns is nowhere to be seen. As per Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, The Head of the Table will make his return leading up to WWE's next Saudi Arabia PLE Crown Jewel, which will take place on 4th November. He will also defend the title at the show.

''As expected, the next Reigns match will be 11/4 in Saudi Arabia. He will be back on television in the time leading to that show to promote the match''

Who could Roman Reigns face at Crown Jewel?

With Reigns absent from WWE, there have been no fresh hints at who he could defend the championship against next. It is possible that he might have a rematch against Jey Uso at the show, but the fact that Jey is on RAW could hamper that plan. There are other names like AJ Styles who could be in contention as The Phenomenal One is currently feuding with Solo Sikoa on SmackDown.

It has been previously reported that with Reigns going back to his part-time routine, The Bloodline story will be slowed down. So it is likely that the angle will start picking up pace once again when The Tribal Chief returns, and he could face one of his cousins at the Crown Jewel event.