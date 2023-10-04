Jade Cargill will have a hard time in WWE after moving from AEW for one sole reason, says veteran

Wrestling veteran Justin Credible recently discussed the issues Jade Cargill could face in WWE after departing AEW.

Cargill spent a few years as an active competitor in AEW, during which she held the TBS Championship. However, she recently left the Tony Khan-led promotion after her contract expired. The 31-year-old later announced her signing with the Stamford-based company.

Speaking on the Wrestle Theory Podcast, Credible addressed Cargill's move from AEW to the sports entertainment juggernaut. The veteran speculated that the former TBS Champion might have some difficulty adjusting to the new wrestling style.

"I think she's got a great persona. She's a great physical specimen. I mean, she's in such amazing shape, and she's much bigger than a lot of the ladies in WWE. You know what I mean, a lot of the ladies in WWE are a little shorter, so Jade really is a super athlete, and I think it's a great pickup."

Credible highlighted how WWE's wrestling style differed from other promotions:

"I think though that being said, she will have a bit of a hard time, man, to I don't know. What I'm trying to say is she might have a bit of a hard time adjusting to that WWE style because there is a certain style there, man. It is really different when you go from any other company." [11:38 - 12:31]

Jade Cargill is wanted in a SmackDown faction; should expect a call from a top superstar. Check out the details here.

Justin Credible wants Jade Cargill to face Charlotte Flair in WWE

After signing with the Stamford-based company, Jade Cargill expressed her desire to share the ring with several top female superstars, including Nia Jax, Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair, and Charlotte Flair.

In his interview with the Wrestle Theory Podcast, Justin Credible said he would like to see the former TBS Champion share the ring with The Queen.

"You know, she has so little experience in the wrestling business. Hopefully, she has the right people to help her. Man, I hope she will take to it. I hope, you know because it's not gonna be easy. It's gonna be a hard transition. But, if she can acclimate to the WWE system, which I believe she's smart and she's very good and determined, I think she'll be just fine because I think they see money, and I do as well with her. So, it should be great to work with Charlotte Flair." [12:47 - 13:15]

The Stamford-based company is laying the foundation for another major AEW star to jump ship after signing Jade Cargill, according to a wrestling veteran. Check out the details here.

Please credit the Wrestle Theory Podcast and give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

A former WWE writer thinks Bronson Reed's push could be in jeopardy here.