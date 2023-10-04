Jade Cargill's expected WWE brand revealed - Reports

WWE has reportedly decided which of its three brands will be Jade Cargill's new home.

Cargill made her official professional wrestling debut three years ago in AEW. She spent about three years in Tony Khan's promotion, during which she held the TBS Championship. However, the 31-year-old left AEW earlier this year after her contract expired. A few days later, she joined the Stamford-based company.

Since Cargill signed with WWE, many fans and experts have voiced their opinions about the brand she should join. While some wrestling veterans believed she should join NXT to gain more wrestling experience, others argued she should become part of the main roster.

During last night's episode of Monday Night RAW, Cargill tweeted, asking fans who should be her first victim, using the hashtag "#WWERAW." Meanwhile, PW Insider recently reported that the former TBS Champion is expected to join the Red Brand. The website credited the information to WWE sources.

Joining RAW would allow Cargill to square off against several other powerhouses, including Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley, Nia Jax, and Raquel Rodriguez.

Becky Lynch is willing to face Jade Cargill in WWE

Another top superstar that could square off against Jade Cargill on Monday Night RAW is The Man Becky Lynch.

The current NXT Women's Champion recently addressed the possibility of sharing the ring with the former AEW TBS Champion in an interview with the New York Post.

"[Is Jade Cargill someone you followed, and is there some intrigue for a potential match with her or something down the road?] I watch all the products. I think it's great. More women with more platforms. I think she has a lot of work to do when she gets here, but if she is willing to do that, just look at her. She's a star. It's more people for me to get in the ring with," she said.

