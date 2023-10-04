Jade Cargill is wanted in WWE faction; should expect a call from top superstar

Bobby Lashley recently expressed his interest in recruiting WWE's newest signing, Jade Cargill, to his stable on WWE SmackDown.

A few months ago, Lashley recruited The Street Profits to form a new faction on the blue brand. The group is currently feuding with LWO. The two stables are scheduled to square off next Saturday at Fastlane.

Meanwhile, the Stamford-based company recently signed former AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill. Speaking on 100.7 The Bay, Lashley expressed his desire to add the 31-year-old star to his group.

"It's a big signing for WWE because she made a huge splash in wrestling back in AEW. And I think just her coming over actually shows you the level, you know, she wanted to get there, that was the next level for her which is a great deal. And for her coming over, I mean there's only a few places that I would put her. And I know there's a group that is kind of putting itself together right now and if that group had a female component to it, I think that group would be even stronger," he said.

The All Mighty added:

"So, I might have to give her a call and see what her plans are. But I think she does fit really well with the group if that was an opportunity. Wherever she goes she's gonna be a big star like she's always been." [6:39 - 7:22]

Jade Cargill is expected to join WWE RAW

While Bobby Lashley desires to see Jade Cargill join his faction on SmackDown, recent reports suggest the former AEW TBS Champion is expected to join Monday Night RAW.

According to PW Insider, several WWE sources confirmed that the 31-year-old star would be at the Stamford-based company's upcoming Premium Live Event Fastlane next Saturday.

