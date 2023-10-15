"They all listen to me" - Rhea Ripley discusses The Judgment Day's leadership

WWE Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley recently addressed whether she is the leader of The Judgment Day.

Hall of Famer Edge (Adam Copeland) was initially the leader of The Judgment Day when he formed the group in early 2022. After kicking out The Rated-R Superstar later that same year, however, the stable, which included Rhea Ripley, Finn Balor, and Damian Priest, declared itself without a leader. While Dominik Mysterio later joined the group, JD McDonagh is now trying to do the same.

Despite The Judgment Day claiming they have no leader, Ripley has been seen bossing around her teammates, and taking decisions for the faction. Speaking to Sporting News Australia, The Eradicator discussed whether she is the group's leader.

"I'm pretty confident within myself. I feel like we've been doing a lot of the right things lately. And I mean, The Judgment Day, we don't technically have a leader. None of us really lead. We just have specific jobs that we are better at. And for me, when it comes to my boys, I'm very good at making plans. And they all believe in my plans and they know that they work, and that's why they listen to me. That's why most of the time you see me bossing them around, and trying to stand my ground and tell them no sometimes, or tell them to go. Like, it really depends what the plan is. But it's because I thought it all through," she said.

The Eradicator added:

"(...) So, I feel like there's no specific leaders, but we all have our jobs. And for me, my job is making the plans for the boys to execute, and obviously, I'll be there to help out as well. But yeah, it's been a lot of fun. It really is. It is a challenge, especially dealing with them three boys, and maybe a fourth, we'll see, but they all listen to me and they all believe in me, and it helps me believe in myself at the same time. So, I'm just getting started. We're all just getting started, and we're all having the time of our lives." [4:33 - 6:14]

Rhea Ripley calls out "bobblehead" WWE star for "screwing stuff up" for The Judgment Day. Check out the details here.

WWE veteran wants Rhea Ripley to feud with Jade Cargill

Earlier this year, Jade Cargill's contract with AEW expired. The 31-year-old later signed with WWE. After joining the Stamford-based company, the powerhouse named a few dream opponents for her, including Rhea Ripley.

Speaking on Smack Talk, former WWE manager Dutch Mantell disclosed that he wanted to see the two dominant ladies go head-to-head.

"I hate to use the word game changer. I don't know if she'll change the game, but I'm damn sure she'll up it a little bit. I would like to see her, Rhea Ripley and Jax (Nia) because she's a pretty big girl. So, now they don't go in there to entertain you; they beat the cr*p out of each other," added Mantell. [2:58 - 3:20]

Rhea Ripley sent a threatening message to Jade Cargill ahead of potential RAW debut. Check out the details here.

Please credit Sporting News Australia and give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.