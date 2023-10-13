"I think they'll put a title on her straight up" - WWE veteran wants to see 31-year-old feud against Rhea Ripley (Exclusive)

Dutch Mantell believes WWE might not hesitate to put a title on Jade Cargill immediately and added that he wanted her to feud with Rhea Ripley and Nia Jax.

Cargill's signing became the talk of the town as it was promoted as one of the biggest free-agent signings in WWE history. Moreover, her appearances at Fastlane, where she was greeted by Triple H, and NXT, where she shared the screen with Shawn Michaels, indicate the promotion has big plans for her.

On Sportskeeda's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell said the global juggernaut could possibly strap up Jade Cargill with the gold straight away upon her debut.

"That's the girl (Jade Cargill); it's all laid out for her. She just has to step in. I think they'll put a title on her straight up and they'll capitalize on what AEW did with her," said Dutch Mantell. [2:34 - 2:50]

Moreover, Mantell mentioned that he would love to see the former TBS Champion step inside the ring with massive stars like Rhea Ripley and Nia Jax.

"I hate to use the world game changer. I don't know if she'll change the game, but I'm damn sure she'll up it a little bit. I would like to see her Rhea Ripley and Jax (Nia) because she's a pretty big girl. So they don't go in there to entertain you; they beat the cr*p out of each other," added Mantell. [2:58 - 3:20]

Vince Russo on Jade Cargill in WWE

On an episode of Sportskeeda's Writing with Russo, Vince Russo mentioned that despite being a promising talent, Jade Cargill could get lost in the shuffle in WWE.

Russo feared the 31-year-old performer could meet the same fate as Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair, whose abilities were squandered by the company according to him.

"So, she's married to Brandon Phillips, who used to play for the Cincinnati Reds. This woman has star written all over her. But she's gonna become just another name on the roster. Bianca Belair had written star all over her. Rhea Ripley had written star all over her. I can go down the list for the next hour. She's gonna become another name on the roster."

Considering she only recently began training at the WWE Performance Center, it's safe to assume there's still some time before we see Cargill step inside the ring.

