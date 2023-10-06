"She's gonna become another name on the roster" - WWE star could meet the same fate as Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley, says veteran (Exclusive)

Vince Russo believes if not booked right, Jade Cargill could become just another name on the stacked WWE roster like Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair.

Cargill joined the Stamford-based promotion following her exit from AEW, where she found her footing in the business. The wrestling media widely celebrated the former TBS Champion's signing, with WWE hyping it as one of the biggest free-agent signings in recent years.

On Sportskeeda's Writing with Russo, the former WCW Champion disclosed that he knew Jade Cargill was a star the first time she wrestled for AEW. Vince Russo added that he was even more surprised to learn that not only Cargill was an accomplished athlete but that she came from a psychology background.

"Jade Cargill, the first time I saw her when they did the gimmick with Shaq [Shaquille O'Neal], she looked like a star—no doubt about that... Then you do your research on Jade Cargill, and you understand not only is this girl a blue-chip athlete, but she also has a master's in child psychology. So that tells me she's as intelligent as she's a physical specimen," said Vince Russo.

The veteran, however, fears that WWE might not present Jade Cargill as the star she was and dilute her appeal as they did with Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair.

"So, she's married to Brandon Phillips, who used to play for the Cincinnati Reds. This woman has star written all over her. But she's gonna become just another name on the roster. Bianca Belair had written star all over her. Rhea Ripley had written star all over her. I can go down the list for the next hour. She's gonna become another name on the roster," added Vince Russo. [1:30 - 2:25]

WWE Superstar Jade Cargill wants to headline WrestleMania with Bianca Belair

In an interview following her WWE signing, Jade Cargill was quizzed about potentially going to war with Bianca Belair.

The former TBS Champion believes that the dream match was worthy of headlining a WrestleMania event and could also sell out an entire stadium by itself.

"I am [interested in facing Belair], and it's definitely a WrestleMania main event. That's something that will have people glued to their television screens. That's something that will have people buying out stadiums. That's a dream match and I think people will show up and show out for that one," said Cargill.

It's safe to assume WWE won't give away a match between Cargill and Belair on weekly TV and would instead reserve it for a big stage.

