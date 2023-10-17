Current top WWE Superstar plans to retire in 2025

WWE United States Champion Rey Mysterio plans to retire in a maximum of two years.

Mysterio has had significant success in WCW and WWE, among several other promotions. The Master of the 619 is now a Grand Slam and Triple Crown Champion in the Stamford-based company. Earlier this year, the 48-year-old was inducted into the Hall of Fame. He is currently the leader of the Latino World Order stable on SmackDown.

Speaking to Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, the current United States Champion addressed his future, disclosing that he plans to retire within the next year and a half or two years:

"I'm hoping that it can be within the next year and a half or two, maybe," he said. [H/T: wrestlingnews.co]

Will Logan Paul challenge Rey Mysterio for the WWE United States Championship?

After defeating Dillon Danis in a boxing match, Logan Paul called out Rey Mysterio, expressing his desire to go head-to-head against the Hall of Famer for the United States Championship.

In his interview with The MMA Hour, the LWO leader addressed Paul's comments. He claimed he is not hard to find, seemingly inviting The Maverick to confront him on SmackDown:

"He said, 'I have my eye on someone and something.' He said, 'That U.S. title, Rey Mysterio.' I was like, What did he just say? No way', and I had to rewind it to make sure. He called me out like, Okay. I'm not hard to find. You can find me every Friday night on SmackDown so I can't wait to see what he has to say." [H/T: wrestlingnews.co]

