Rey Mysterio finally breaks silence on Adam Copeland (Edge) leaving WWE for AEW

Adam Copeland, formerly known as Edge, is one of the best in-ring performers who jumped ship to AEW. His surprise debut at WrestleDream left the WWE locker room completely shocked. One of the many superstars who was shocked to see Copeland in the Tony Khan-led promotion was Rey Mysterio.

While talking to Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, the current WWE United States Champion said that he was completely astonished to see Copeland's debut in AEW. Rey Mysterio said that he had no idea about The Rated-R Superstar leaving the Stamford-based promotion.

“I was shocked ’cause we had just spoken a week before that…We never had the time to even talk about what was next. I saw him in his last match and, yeah, we’ll be in touch ’cause we call each other every now and then," Mysterio said.

Mysterio also mentioned that he cannot wait to discuss what led The Rated-R Superstar to leave WWE.

"I didn’t even see, it was on social media the following day and they were like, "Did you see who popped up?" I was like, "No, what happened?" And they showed me, I was like, "Wow, I did not see that coming." But I imagine he has his reasons on why and I can’t wait to sit down and chop it up with him," Mysterio added. [H/T The MMA Hour]

These two superstars have wrestled in multiple matches as a tag team. The last time they teamed up was against The Judgment Day at WWE Clash at the Castle 2022.

AEW Collision still suffering due to decreased attendance

Despite signing one of the biggest stars, the attendance of Collision is still a problem. A recent picture from AEW Collision taken during Adam Copeland's promo shows that numerous seats in the area were vacant. Attendance was not an issue when CM Punk was dubbed as the "Face of the Collision."

A fan on Twitter posted a picture of AEW Collision from Huntington Centre in Toledo, Ohio, during The Rated-R Superstar's promo.

The Rated-R Superstar is one of the biggest attractions in AEW right now. If booked properly, he may be able to revive attendance on Collison.

