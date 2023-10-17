3-time WWE World champion is proof that you can "overcome a lot of everything," says Rob Van Dam

Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam recently said a 3-time WWE Champion is living proof that one could achieve anything in life. The champion in question is Rey Mysterio.

Mysterio, famously known as the Biggest Little Man, has had a well-accomplished career in professional wrestling. Despite being 5-foot-6 inches tall and weighing 175 pounds, Rey Mysterio is a multi-time World Champion in WWE, a company that has historically been known to favor bigger men. The 48-year-old's hard work and talent were the main reasons for his success, alongside his ability to make the audience feel something with his performances.

Speaking in the recent edition of the 1 Of A Kind podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam praised Rey Mysterio for being a superhero role model for the kids, who made them believe that they could 'overcome a lot of everything' if they have the talent, no matter their size.

“Being a cross-cultural superhero role model like he is, he’s introduced a lot of kids to this imaginative world where they can not only believe in superhero-like fantasies and luchadors, but they can believe in themselves, too. Besides just being such a bridge-gapper between smaller guys and proving that if you’re really good enough, you could overcome a lot of everything, not just you can overcome a lot of everything if you’ve got enough talent. He proves that without being specifically narrowed into just his size,” said Rob Van Dam. (H/T ITR Wrestling)

Rey Mysterio is the current United States Champion and performs on Friday Night Smackdown. The Luchador was inducted into the Hall of Fame this year.

Rob Van Dam expressed astonishment at a former WWE champion's success

Speaking on 1 of A Kind, Rob Van Dam shared his thoughts about the successful acting career of the 8-time WWE Champion Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, and praised the Brahma Bull's hard work.

“He was the highest-paid actor in the industry, which is amazing. I pointed out that a lot of people. Automatically, ‘basic thinkers’ would just be like, ‘Must be nice.’ And I even think, ‘Wow, I’d work one movie and you’d have a hard time getting me to work again,’ but to get to that point, man, that motherf**ker works so hard," said RVD. (H/T ITR Wrestling)

The WWE Hall of Famer added that The Great One must have a lot of love for the profession to achieve such success.