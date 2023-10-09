"That motherf***er works so hard" - Rob Van Dam astonished by a former WWE champion's success

Wrestling legend Rob Van Dam recently talked about a multi-time WWE Champion who transcended the boundary of professional wrestling and became a world-renowned celebrity. The Champion in question is The Rock.

Speaking on 1 Of A Kind, as reported by ITR Wrestling, RVD praised the former WWE Champion and Hollywood Star Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson for the amount of hard work the 52-year-old did to achieve what he has achieved.

“He was the highest-paid actor in the industry, which is amazing. I pointed out that a lot of people. Automatically, ‘basic thinkers’ would just be like, ‘Must be nice.’ And I even think, ‘Wow, I’d work one movie and you’d have a hard time getting me to work again,’ but to get to that point, man, that motherf**ker works so hard." RVD said.

Talking about the amount of hard work put in by the Brahma Bull in his acting career, the ECW Legend said the Rock must love the profession more than anyone else.

"He has to love it more than anybody else. To even put up with all that, that guy getting up and working out at four o’clock and handling three different TV shows and a sitcom and four movies and reading script who knows what all he’s doing and yeah, [Under Armour], everything." RVD Said. (H/t ITR Wrestling)

The Rock recently appeared on Smackdown and had an in-ring segment with Austin Theory and Pat McAfee.

Rob Van Dam gave an honest assessment of WWE Superstar Jade Cargill

After a successful and dominant run in All Elite Wrestling, former TBS Champion Jade Cargill recently signed with WWE.

Speaking on 1 of a Kind podcast, Rob Van Dam praised the 33-year-old, saying she looked great and marketable and has all the potential to be a huge star in the professional wrestling industry.

"I think she looks like money to me. She looks great. She looks marketable. Skilled. I'm not surprised that WWE would want to pick her up and I don't see what would be keeping her from being a huge star. She's very magnetic and it's cool to look at her. So in a different way, even like, say, Chyna years ago, or whatever, because she's different, you know, and she's more feminine and there's like a sexiness to her, but she also looks badass. stuff. Incredibly fit. I saw the match where she wrestled with Shaq. I don't know if that was their very first, but I could tell that she definitely had the potential to have somebody show her the right way." Rob Van Dam said. (H/T WrestlingNews.co)

Jade Cargill is reportedly working in WWE's performance center and preparing for her television debut.

