"There's like a sexiness to her" - RVD's honest assessment of a 31-year-old WWE star

WWE Hall of Famer RVD has weighed in with his honest thoughts on one of WWE's most recent signings and how well they might do in their new home.

The star in question is, of course, Jade Cargill, the former AEW TBS Champion who made the jump to WWE in September 2023. She has many people talking about what she might do when she eventually appears.

During the most recent edition of his 1 of a Kind podcast, Rob Van Dam was asked what he thought about Jade Cargill. He stated that it's no surprise that WWE signed her, even going as far as to compare her to the late female wrestling legend Chyna:

"I think she looks like money to me. She looks great. She looks marketable. Skilled. I'm not surprised that WWE would want to pick her up and I don't see what would be keeping her from being a huge star. She's very magnetic and it's cool to look at her. So in a different way, even like, say, Chyna years ago, or whatever, because she's different, you know, and she's more feminine and there's like a sexiness to her, but she also looks badass. stuff. Incredibly fit. I saw the match where she wrestled with Shaq. I don't know if that was their very first, but I could tell that she definitely had the potential to have somebody show her the right way." (H/T WrestlingNews.co)

Expand Tweet

At the time of writing, there is no official word on when WWE plans to unleash Jade Cargill onto their women's division. But given how much buzz there is around her, it will only be a matter of time.

RVD recently made his AEW return!

While Jade Cargill spent some years in All Elite Wrestling, RVD has only spent a handful of weeks in AEW. He originally debuted on the 200th episode of Dynamite to confront Jack Perry, who he wrestled the following week.

Following these brief appearances, Rob Van Dam went away for a few weeks before returning on the September 23rd edition of AEW Collision in a match that saw two generations meet.

Expand Tweet

Van Dam teamed up with FTW Champion Hook to take on 'Cool Hand' Angelo Parker and 'Daddy Magic' Matt Menard for a tag team match where RVD and Hook won.

The match was special for RVD as he was teaming up with the son of Taz, a man whom he has a lot of history with dating back to his time in ECW during the 1990s.

Do you want to see RVD in AEW again? Let us know in the comments section below!

A former WWE writer thinks Bronson Reed's push could be in jeopardy here.