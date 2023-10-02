Major name could debut at WWE Survivor Series - Reports

While WWE Survivor Series is still over a month away, it seems like the company is pulling out all the stops to make it a memorable event of the year. As per a new report, Jade Cargill could make her first appearance at the upcoming premium live event.

The former AEW TBS Champion recently inked a multi-year deal with the Stamford-based promotion. While she is fairly new in the pro wrestling world and has only three years of experience under her belt, Jade has been hyped as a mega-signing by many.

A recent report from Xero News has provided an update on when the WWE Universe could expect the first appearance from Jade Cargill. According to the news source, there has been "some talk" of having the 31-year-old appearing at Survivor Series next month. However, it was added that nothing is locked in yet.

WWE legend believes Jade Cargill has the same presence as The Rock

Jade Cargill has quickly risen to prominence within a short span of time in the pro wrestling world. The 31-year-old made her in-ring debut for AEW in 2021, where she teamed up with Shaquille O'Neal to defeat Cody Rhodes and Red Velvet in a mixed tag team match.

The star has been touted as the next big thing by many. WWE legend Kevin Nash also shares the same views as he believes that Jade has the same aura as The Rock.

"Right now I would have Natalya with Jade because if you can get Jade to do 30 percent of the mat work that Natalya does, and still keep her high-impact s**t (…) She's already got the look," Nash said. "The first time I saw her I was just like holy f**k. She looks like a superhero. She has that same [presence as The Rock] (…) and Dwayne didn't have it when he got there, but when Dwayne shaved his head."

WWE fans may not have to wait a little while to see the former TBS Champion in action. Recently, a hyped video package for her was aired on TV programming, and a few more of those are expected to air in the coming weeks.

Hall of Famer journalist Bill Apter believes Jade Cargill will be a viable opponent for Nia Jax. Click here to read the full story.

