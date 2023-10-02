WWE may have found a new star with the same aura as The Rock, Kevin Nash says

The Rock is widely viewed as one of the most charismatic and entertaining performers in WWE history. According to two-time WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash, Jade Cargill possesses some of the same qualities as The Great One.

Cargill recently signed with WWE after three years in AEW. The 31-year-old held the AEW TBS Championship for a record 508 days. She also went unbeaten in 60 matches before finally losing to Kris Statlander in May.

On his Kliq This podcast, Nash suggested Cargill should work with an experienced professional like Natalya in her first WWE feud. He also explained why she reminds him of The Rock:

"Right now I would have Natalya with Jade because if you can get Jade to do 30 percent of the mat work that Natalya does, and still keep her high-impact s**t (…) She's already got the look," Nash said. "The first time I saw her I was just like holy f**k. She looks like a superhero. She has that same [presence as The Rock] (…) and Dwayne didn't have it when he got there, but when Dwayne shaved his head." [1:12:36 – 1:13:15]

Cargill has already started training at WWE's Performance Center facility in Orlando, Florida. It is unclear whether she will debut on RAW, SmackDown, or NXT.

Kevin Nash elaborates on Jade Cargill and The Rock comparison

WWE management once nixed a Kevin Nash promo at Madison Square Garden because a segment involving The Rock ran long.

Nash recalled how he spoke to people backstage about the wrestler-turned-actor's electrifying entrance that day. He also mentioned that Jade Cargill has the potential to turn heads in the same way the WWE icon does:

"I don't know who was around me, but I said it loud enough for people to hear," Nash continued. "I said, 'He's the only motherf****r on this roster that looks better in real life than on the game.' It was like watching a CGI. And that's this Jade. She just has that thing, man." [1:13:47 – 1:14:13]

WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross commentated on many of Cargill's key moments in AEW. He recently said WWE's new signing would benefit from extensive Performance Center training before making her debut.

