Jade Cargill needs extended Performance Center training after joining WWE, AEW personality says 

Jade Cargill recently left AEW to sign a multi-year contract with WWE. In a recent podcast episode, veteran commentator Jim Ross gave his thoughts on the former AEW TBS Champion's in-ring potential.

Cargill made her wrestling debut on the March 3, 2021, episode of AEW Dynamite. The 31-year-old teamed up with basketball legend Shaquille O'Neal to defeat Cody Rhodes and Red Velvet. She went on to produce an impressive 60-match undefeated streak before finally losing to Kris Statlander at Double or Nothing on May 28.

Ross commentated on many of Cargill's AEW matches. On his Grilling JR podcast, he said she will benefit from receiving more training at WWE's Performance Center facility in Orlando, Florida:

"Jade Cargill needs to hang in that Performance Center for an extended length of time to help improve her game," Ross stated. "Not that she's not a good talent – she is – but she could get a lot better with more in-ring time and coaching, and they've got great coaching in NXT, in that Performance Center area." [19:57 – 20:21]

Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels is in charge of the creative direction of the NXT developmental brand. Earlier this week, he said he "certainly understands the buzz" around Cargill after watching her train.

Jim Ross thinks the Performance Center sets Jade Cargill up to succeed

The brainchild of Triple H, WWE's Performance Center opened in 2013 as a training facility for the company's up-and-coming wrestlers. A decade on, almost every main roster talent honed their skills at the Performance Center en route to becoming global stars.

Jim Ross only has good things to say about Triple H's plan for the future of WWE:

"Triple H obviously was the driving force behind getting the Performance Center up and running and producing talent. That's the whole bottom line, is how many stars that you produce. That's the bottom line of that deal. And they've produced a lot of stars." [20:32 – 20:51]

It is unclear whether Cargill will make her WWE debut on RAW, SmackDown, or NXT. Former WCW star Disco Inferno expects her to receive a "huge push" in the same way Cody Rhodes did after returning to WWE from AEW.

What do you think the future holds for Jade Cargill? Let us know in the comments section below.

Please credit Grilling JR and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.