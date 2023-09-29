Shawn Michaels discloses what he thinks about Jade Cargill after meeting her

Former AEW wrestler Jade Cargill recently signed with WWE, and Shawn Michaels had nothing but good things to say about her after they met.

The Heartbreak Kid is part of the NXT creative team, and he also has a stint in the WWE Performance Center, where he coaches potential future superstars. He is often regarded as one of the greatest of all time, as he had a very successful career, which included a bunch of title runs, main events, and notable matches.

Speaking on the NXT No Mercy media call, Shawn Michaels commented on Jade Cargill joining WWE by stating that she was tailor-made for WWE and that he would love to have her in NXT.

"Huge, obviously," he said of her signing. "I think you can tell by this week, just the enormity of her signing. I got to meet with her briefly. Unbelievably, wonderful young lady. Very pleasant young lady. A few days here training, a hard worker. I'll tell you what, I certainly understand the buzz. She's an awesome specimen. A striking young lady and such a presence about her."

He added:

"I feel like that is something, she is a young lady tailor-made for the WWE and I think she has an incredibly bright future here, whoever gets her. I'd be lying if I didn't say that I wouldn't love to have her here in NXT, but wherever she ends up, I have no doubt that she's going to have great success... She's looking at what I think is going to be a fantastic experience here in the WWE." (H/T Fightful)

Jade Cargill is interested in facing Bianca Belair in WWE

The EST of WWE is one of the top female stars in the company right now, and she's achieved a lot of success in a very short time. A match between her and the former TBS Champion has been considered a "dream match" by many fans for a long time.

Now that both women are in the same company, the chances of them facing each other in the ring are very likely.

Jade Cargill herself expressed interest in facing Bianca Belair during an interview with ESPN. She even thinks the match could headline a WrestleMania.

