31-year-old WWE Superstar is set to receive a Cody Rhodes-like push in the upcoming days, says wrestling veteran

Wrestling veteran Disco Inferno believes Jade Cargill will receive a significant push in WWE.

Last year, Cody Rhodes returned to the Stamford-based company after spending several years in AEW. The American Nightmare received a significant push that saw him win the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble match and main-event WrestleMania 39 against Roman Reigns.

A few days ago, Jade Cargill became another former big AEW star to sign with WWE. In a recent interview, the former TBS Champion disclosed that Rhodes was one of the reasons she joined the company.

Speaking on Keepin' It 100, Disco Inferno predicted that Cargill would get a push similar to Cody Rhodes' in WWE under Triple H's creative leadership.

"The one thing I do know, she's gonna get a huge push because what happened to the other person they snatched from AEW? Cody Rhodes, huge push," he said. [1:07 - 1:16]

A 36-year-old top superstar is willing to "kick Jade Cargill's a**." Check out the details here.

Jade Cargill wants to face several top WWE Superstars

After signing with the Stamford-based company, Jade Cargill addressed the possibility of facing top superstars in an interview with The Masked Man Show.

The former TBS Champion claimed she was planning to "take over." The 31-year-old named four top female superstars she would like to share the ring with, including current Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley.

"There's so many damn names, there's Nia Jax, there's Rhea Ripley, there's Charlotte Flair, there's Bianca Belair. It's a lot of people, there's not just one person. I want to take them all down. Like I said, I'm creating a legacy, I'm here to take over and make a name for myself. So whoever wants it, they can come get it."

Jade Cargill teased plans for her debut. Check out the details here.

Please credit Keepin' It 100 and give a H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

Who was Rhea Ripley's first crush? Find out here.