"That would be a hell of a thing" - Nia Jax could get brutally taken down by WWE Superstar, thinks veteran (Exclusive)

Though Nia Jax has only recently returned to WWE, Bill Apter wants her to face the wrath of a performer who everyone is waiting with bated breath to see on TV. The said athlete is Jade Cargill, who departed AEW a few weeks back to sign a blockbuster, multi-year deal with the global wrestling juggernaut.

The former TBS Champion's signing has been much-hyped, with Michael Cole even talking about it on commentary on last week's episode of SmackDown. While she's currently working hard at the Performance Centre, it's safe to say WWE views her as a top prospect who's bound to be pushed to the moon.

On Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast hosted by Mac Davis, Bill Apter said he would like to see Jade Cargill pitted against Nia Jax. The wrestling veteran also pitched the idea of Cargill making a massive statement by bodyslamming Nia Jax, who's been on a rampage on RAW of late.

"She (Jade Cargill) could be the first lady to slam Nia Jax to make a really big impact because she's got that whole muscle-building thing going on, that power. And Nia Jax is destroying everybody, so if they want to bring her fairly quickly, that would be a hell of a thing," said Bill Apter. [0:30 - 0:58]

WWE legend Kevin Nash believes Jade Cargill has the same aura as The Rock

On the latest episode of his Kliq This episode, Kevin Nash explained how having Jade Cargill feud against a seasoned veteran like Natalya would be a wise direction for WWE to head into. The former WCW Champion also lauded Cargill, saying she had a similar aura as Dwayne Johnson, known as The Rock in WWE.

"Right now I would have Natalya with Jade because if you can get Jade to do 30 percent of the mat work that Natalya does, and still keep her high-impact s**t (…) She's already got the look," Nash said. "The first time I saw her I was just like holy f**k. She looks like a superhero. She has that same [presence as The Rock] (…) and Dwayne didn't have it when he got there, but when Dwayne shaved his head."

No matter whom she's up against, Jade Cargill is sure to put her best foot forward and ensure she has a memorable debut in the promotion.

