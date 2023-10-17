WWE changed plans for Rey Mysterio's next opponent - Report

Rey Mysterio had one of the more interesting runs in WWE, taking 2023 into account. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame earlier this year and then became the United States Champion in the summer.

He may not close out the year as a titleholder, though, as he has found himself a new contender in the form of YouTube star Logan Paul.

Per Ringside News, Logan Paul wasn't originally in talks of appearing at WWE Crown Jewel. However, that seems to be the destination point for him at this point as he issued a challenge to the luchador legend. The report stated that it has not been confirmed yet but likely will be by the end of the week.

The LWO has been on their A-game lately, even managing to keep Bobby Lashley and Street Profits at bay. Logan Paul, on the other hand, last wrestled at SummerSlam in a winning effort against Ricochet. He also recently defeated Dillon Danis in a boxing match in England.

Logan Paul teases running back last year's WWE Crown Jewel main event

After stealing the show and shutting down naysayers last year by competing in a title match against Roman Reigns, Logan Paul wants a rematch. He disclosed that The Tribal Chief currently possesses the titles he wants:

“While I’m boxing now, my ultimate sights are on some WWE championships,” said Paul. “Roman Reigns has them. I’m going to have to take them from him.” [H/T: Sports Illustrated]

The Maverick even claimed that both Roman Reigns and another former foe of his - World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins - are marked men. About the main event of last year's show, Paul revealed that it was the proudest moment of his career thus far.

Logan Paul is yet to win a title in the Stamford-based promotion. The creative team is evidently high on him, especially considering his recent win over Dillon Danis. So it won't be out of the realm of possibility that he steals one in Saudi Arabia.

Is Logan Paul the right choice to dethrone Rey Mysterio as LWO continues to grow on Friday nights? Sound off in the comments section below.