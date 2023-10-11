Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins are on "hit list" upon return to WWE, reveals controversial star

The original WWE stars who carry the company today in more ways than one are Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins. While the former has been champion for over 1,000 days, the latter's reign as World Heavyweight Champion has been stellar thus far.

In the past year, both have faced controversial YouTube star Logan Paul. One year prior, Reigns defeated Paul in the main event of WWE Crown Jewel to retain his title, while Rollins picked up his own victory at WrestleMania 39.

Logan Paul disclosed his intentions to win championships recently. Despite at present focusing on his boxing match against Dillon Danis, The Maverick claimed that Reigns has the titles he is looking to secure:

“While I’m boxing now, my ultimate sights are on some WWE championships,” said Paul. “Roman Reigns has them. I’m going to have to take them from him.” [H/T: Sports Illustrated]

Furthermore, he revealed that he is not done with Reigns and Rollins. Upon return to the Stamford-based promotion, Paul intends to take them down:

“I’ve got a whole hit list of people I want to wrestle, and they’re both on it,” said Paul. “After I do this boxing match and knock out Dillon Danis, I’m going to get right back into it.”

Logan Paul's status for WWE Crown Jewel was reportedly negative, but considering the show is a few weeks after the boxing match, one cannot rule out the possibility. His performance last year was greeted warmly by the crowd in Saudi Arabia.

Logan Paul says his performance against Roman Reigns was the proudest of his WWE career

Still relatively fresh into his career in pro wrestling, Logan Paul has managed to shut naysayers down with his in-ring performances. He has already faced several top names in the Stamford-based promotion, from Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio to former world champions Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and The Miz.

Speaking about his main event contest against The Tribal Chief last year, Paul explained why it was special to him:

“That’s my proudest performance in WWE,” said Paul. “It was my third match overall, and only my second singles match. Triple H and the executives trusted me to go with the face of the organization, headlining an event in Saudi Arabia. I couldn’t believe they trusted me in that position, but I was so excited to show them I could do it.” [H/T: Sports Illustrated]

Logan Paul hopes to step back in the ring opposite arguably the biggest name in the wrestling business today. He renewed his contract following his Show of Shows match against Seth Rollins earlier this year.

What are your feelings regarding Logan Paul winning a championship on WWE TV? Sound off in the comments section below.

