Latest update on Logan Paul's WWE return - Reports

Logan Paul's rookie year in WWE was better than most if we're getting down to brass tacks. Despite a large portion of fans disliking him, The Maverick's in-ring ability is undeniable.

In 2023, Paul competed at Royal Rumble, WrestleMania 39 and SummerSlam. His last appearance saw him cheat to steal a win from Ricochet in the much-hyped opening contest of The Biggest Party of the Summer.

WWE Crown Jewel is fast approaching, yet another major international show in 2023. Last year's edition of the premium live event featured Logan Paul in the main event opposite Roman Reigns. The crowd in Saudi Arabia loved the hard-hitting contest. This time around, though, Paul will not be part of the show:

"Logan Paul is not going to Saudi Arabia for WWE Crown Jewel. Logan Paul received a tremendous reception in Saudi Arabia when he faced Roman Reigns, and he has a lot of fans there. That being said, The Maverick will sit this event out," wrote Ringside News via BodySlam.

The Maverick was not part of Night of Champions in May 2023 as well, another Saudi show. Presently, he is prepping for an upcoming boxing match against Dillon Danis. The fight is expected to happen on October 14 at AO Arena in Manchester, England, United Kingdom. It's worth noting that WWE Crown Jewel is 20 days after the announced contest, on November 4th.

Is a former WWE IC Champion not done with Logan Paul?

WWE ring announcer Samantha Irvin recently spoke on INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet about her fiancé, Ricochet's, loss to Logan Paul at SummerSlam. The Maverick used brass knuckles to knock out the WWE RAW Superstar before getting the three count. The Maverick then shoved the win on the ring announcer's face:

"I was not happy and definitely not happy to have a camera in my face while he's [Logan Paul] saying that to me. So not my favorite, and it's crazy because it's such a replayed moment. It's like the wackest moment that I've had, but you know it’s fine. No matter what, I was gonna get the announcement off, no matter what, but I was obviously in shock. I have not seen anyone assault my fiance with brass knuckles before so that was a first." [H/T: WrestlingNewsCo]

Logan Paul disclosed earlier this year that he is going after a championship in the Stamford-based promotion after re-signing. He is yet to win a belt.

