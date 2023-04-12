"I'm going for a belt" - 28-year-old superstar makes bold claim after signing new WWE contract

A popular WWE Superstar believes that a title reign is in their future after recently re-signing with the company.

Seth Rollins and Logan Paul squared off during Night 1 of WrestleMania 39. Despite it being Logan's birthday, he was still given a loss at The Showcase of the Immortals. Yesterday, the 28-year-old announced that he had signed a new contract with the Stamford-based promotion accompanied by an image that appeared to be photoshopped.

During a recent interview with ESPN, Logan stated that he wouldn't have signed a multi-year extension with WWE if he didn't want to win a championship.

"The idea with this multiyear contract was to get really creative around the story that we're telling as my professional wrestling career unfolds. Being the hyper-ambitious person that I am, I'm going for a belt. I wouldn't have signed this contract if I didn't think that I was capable of getting a WWE belt. I think it'd be the coolest thing ever. I'd love to have it on my résumé, and I'd love to show every kid around the world who watches WWE that you can achieve anything," [H/T: ESPN]

KSI NEWS @ksinews_ KSI’s WWE debut was the biggest moment from Wrestlmania 39 with 27.5M views following Logan Paul’s splash on him 🤯 KSI’s WWE debut was the biggest moment from Wrestlmania 39 with 27.5M views following Logan Paul’s splash on him 🤯‼️ https://t.co/OFSE7Zj8E4

Logan Paul claims he will be around for the long haul after WWE WrestleMania

Logan Paul believes that he will be around the company for a long time after his performance at WrestleMania.

Even though he came up short, he delivered a memorable match that was very impressive for someone who only recently started wrestling. Logan Paul has the potential to showcase more in the ring, and with more experience, it seems like he knows it.

During his conversation with ESPN following his contract extension, he admitted that he was initially worried that his body was too fragile for wrestling, but he is now much more confident as a wrestler following his match with Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 39.

"After this WrestleMania, when I walked away unscathed -- like I'm telling you unscathed, the next day I could have ran a half marathon -- I got a lot more confident in my longevity in this sport. There's a way to do it. There's a way to perform where you mitigate athletic risk, and I'm gonna find it, and I'm gonna go for the long haul," said Logan. [H/T: ESPN]

Logan Paul is a natural fit in the company and will most likely have several championships reigns throughout his career. He gave Roman Reigns a challenge last year at Crown Jewel, and it will be interesting to see if he gets another shot at the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship down the line.

