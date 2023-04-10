Popular superstar signs big contract extension with WWE

RAW Superstar Logan Paul has finally signed a contract extension with WWE after the end of a successful rookie year for him in the company.

The 28-year-old star first competed at WrestleMania 38 in a tag team match, where he joined forces with The Miz to defeat Rey and Dominik Mysterio. His subsequent one-on-one matches against The A-Lister, Roman Reigns, and most recently, Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 39 were nothing less than spectacular.

Ahead of this year's 'Mania, Logan Paul had revealed that his contract would expire after his match against Rollins. Though it was reported that The Maverick had signed an extension after The Show of Shows, it has now been confirmed.

Logan took to his Instagram handle to share a picture of himself and Triple H, with the former's new contract. As expected, fans thronged to the comments section to celebrate the development. You can check out the post below:

Considering how impressive Logan has been so far inside the ring, it's safe to say there is nothing but brighter things ahead for him in WWE.

Teddy Long thinks Logan Paul is WWE's future

Not just fans but the social media personality has impressed even those from within the wrestling business. One among them is Teddy Long. While speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast, the former SmackDown general manager stated that Logan Paul could be the next big star.

"I guarantee you I don't know whether you know he has. Well, I think now he has to make a decision whether he wants to become a full-time wrestler or he wants to continue to stay in the reps field, you know, in the entertainment side, but I think if he decides that he wants to do this full-time, I think Logan Paul will be your next big star," said Long.

The Maverick didn't appear on the post-WrestleMania 39 episode of RAW. However, now that things are official, fans can expect to see him back anytime soon.

Do you see Logan Paul winning a major title in WWE this year? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Did a WWE Hall of Famer just question John Cena's commitment to WWE here?

Poll : 0 votes