Top WWE Star reportedly signed a new contract with the company after WrestleMania 39

It has been reported that WWE has signed Logan Paul to a brand new contract after his original deal with the company expired this past weekend at WrestleMania 39.

The YouTuber turned pro wrestling delivered another show-stealing performance last Saturday at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles in his match against former Universal Seth Rollins.

Following WrestleMania, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported that Logan Paul signed a new deal after the Show of Shows.

"Logan Paul, when talking about his contract expiring after WrestleMania, did say that he expects to sign a new deal and during the week, the talk was that he did sign a new deal." H/T [WrestleTalk]

Just like his rival Seth Rollins, Logan Paul has shone against some of WWE's biggest and best superstars, such as The Miz, Rey Mysterio, and Roman Reigns.

Former WWE Writer does not want to see Logan Paul back in the ring

Whilst many fans have enjoyed the 28-year-old's performances in the ring, one person who is not keen to see The Maverick back is former WWE head writer Vince Russo.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo explained why he thinks the company should end its ongoing deal with Paul.

"How many times are we going to do this Logan thing? I mean, you keep doing things with Logan. It's just like you are making it just about the cold match. How many times are you going to do it, bro?" said Russo. [55:21 - 55:40] H/T [Sportskeeda]

Whilst he has built up a controversial persona away from the ring, it cannot be denied that Logan Paul has proven many of his doubters wrong since entering the squared circle, with him delivering many match of the night contenders.

